Two shot, injured in separate shootings

Two men were shot and injured in separate shootings in separate parts of the city on Monday. The first incident occurred within the limits of Mehmoodabad police station when armed men shot 75-year-old Daniyal and left him injured in Street 6, Azam Basti. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to initial investigation, Daniyal was apparently shot over an old enmity.

Police is investigating the incident. Similarly, a 27-year-old man identified as Roshan, son of Sahib Dino, was shot and injured in Bin Qasim area during a mugging attempt. He was moved to JPMC for medical treatment. According to police officials, muggers shot Roshan when he tried to resist the robbery. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.