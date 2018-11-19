235 police recruits pass out at Police Training School

MINGORA: The passing-out parade of 235 police recruits was held at the Police Training School in Swat. The event was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Malakand Region, Muhammad Saeed Wazir, District Police Officer Syed Muhammad Ashfaq, Police officials, members of civil society and traders were also present.

Muhammad Saeed Wazir felicitated the recruits and gave awards to those who had achieved the excellence. Six woman recruits also completed the course, who were jubilant at the closing ceremony. “Today we have been trained and know how to defend ourselves and our people,” said the 21-year-old Nadia. She added that she was determined to work for the motherland.

Another recruit, Sadia Shah, said her father motivated her to join the police force.” This is an honourable job and I hope that educated girls will prefer to join the police force in the future. It was my dream to be part of this force and today the dream has been fulfilled,” she added.

Nazir Ahmad Khan, Principal of Swat Police Training School said they had provided martial art, boxing, swimming, and latest computer courses training to the recruits besides traditional police training. Earlier, the recruits displayed martial art, parade and firing skills.