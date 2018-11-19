close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
November 19, 2018
Demonetisation

Newspost

November 19, 2018

The fact that the PTI government is obsessed with rooting out corruption and money laundering is laudable as white-collar crimes halt economic progress and create inequalities. One of the easy steps to discourage corruption is the demonetisation and withdrawal of higher value currency notes. The Rs1,000 note should become the maximum denomination value.

In progressive societies, higher denomination value notes are always discouraged. One does not understand why the finance minister has not focused on this idea which is quite simple to implement. The measure will also ensure the documentation of the economy.

Erum A Baig

Karachi

