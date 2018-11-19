‘Steps taken to promote education in Swabi’

SWABI: Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak has said the Women University Swabi is committed to empowering young women through quality education, research and innovations.

Briefing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department Secretary Manzoor Ahmad and others at the university, she said the university had taken a number of initiatives for the promotion of education, research and development of infrastructure to facilitate students.

She said the faculty members had been advised to inculcate values like social responsibility and empathy among the students so that they could play their due role for the betterment of humanity. The teachers had also been directed to inspire the students by setting personal examples of honesty and integrity, the vice-chancellor.