close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

Aleem hosts Alvi

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

Share

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan hosted luncheon for President Dr Arif Alvi at his residence in which Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar, newly elected Senator Seemee Eizdi, MNA Munaza Hassan and former MPA Mohammad Shoaib Siddiquee were also present.

Abdul Aleem welcomed the president and apprised him about the upcoming local bodies system in Punjab. He also discussed the 100 day-plan and success achieved in the encroachment drive across the province.

In addition to the matters of mutual interest, success of both Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senators in Punjab also came under discussion. The president thanked traditional hospitality in Lahore and called it memorable for him.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore