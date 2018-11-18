Aleem hosts Alvi

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan hosted luncheon for President Dr Arif Alvi at his residence in which Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar, newly elected Senator Seemee Eizdi, MNA Munaza Hassan and former MPA Mohammad Shoaib Siddiquee were also present.

Abdul Aleem welcomed the president and apprised him about the upcoming local bodies system in Punjab. He also discussed the 100 day-plan and success achieved in the encroachment drive across the province.

In addition to the matters of mutual interest, success of both Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senators in Punjab also came under discussion. The president thanked traditional hospitality in Lahore and called it memorable for him.