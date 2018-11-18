PRCS organises poster competition

Islamabad: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organised a countrywide student poster competition in connection with the International First Aid Day that is celebrated in September every year under different themes.

The purpose of the competition was to raise awareness among about the need for first aid training and to motivate the public to train in first aid for saving precious human lives during emergency situations.

The National Headquarters received a total of 2,295 posters, of which 283 came from Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtun-khwa branch, 280 from Sindh, 172 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 277 from Balochistan, 116 from Gilgit-Baltistan, 491 from Punjab, and 113 from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The social media contributed 563 posters. The jury comprised senior artists and the representatives of ICRC and Pakistan Red Crescent Society . There were three positions each in categories I and II. The first, second and third positions carried prizes of Rs30,000, Rs20,000 and Rs10,000, respectively.

Speaking at the award distribution ceremony, which was held at Fatima Jinnah auditorium, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chairman Dr. Saeed Elahi appreciated the initiative and renewed his commitment to accomplish the Society’s mission of ensuring a first aid trainer in every home.

Vice Chairman PRCS Dr. Nagibullah Malik termed the first aid training programme as the flagship programme of PRCS. Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed spoke about different ongoing programmes of Pakistan Red Crescent Society . He said encountering emergency situations is not something unusual but part and parcel of human life, and hence the need for immediate first aid.

Head of Delegation ICRC Reto Stocker and former IG Islamabad Tahir Alam Khan also spoke on the occasion. Later, prizes were distributed among winners. In the children’s category, Hafiz Ayesha Siddiqa from Jhang won the first prize, Sher Shah from Kohat stood second and Ali Arbab Khan from AJK stood third. In the second category, Ayesha Riaz from Punjab stood first, Saadia Zulfiqar from AJK stood second and Abbas Khan from the KP province stood third.