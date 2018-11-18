SP Investigation to head Dawar martyrdom probe body

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chief Commissioner Amer Ali Ahmad has issued a notification for constitution of a committee to investigate the abduction and martyrdom of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar.

SP Tahir Dawar, who went missing from Islamabad on October 26, was found dead in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. Later, he was laid to rest in Peshawar on Thursday after Afghan officials handed over his body to a Pakistani delegation at the Torkham border.

According to the notification issued from the office of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) chief commissioner here, the superintendent of police (Investigation) will head the committee.

The committee will also include the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Islamabad’s Shalimar Circle, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) from the Crime Investigation Department, one representative each from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the investigating officer of the case.

The JIT has been formed under Section 19 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. The JIT will complete investigation within the stipulated time period as laid down in the ATA 1997, read the notification.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also ordered an immediate inquiry into the shocking tragedy.