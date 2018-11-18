Lawyers vow to gear up drive for LHC bench

FAISALABAD: Lawyers of Faisalabad Saturday decided gearing up their struggle for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad. According to a decision of the District Bar Association (DBA) meeting held under the chairmanship of Bar president Amjad Hussain Malik, the lawyers would take out a rally from Sessions court gate to Chowk Clock Tower daily to seek public support.

A 4-member body comprising Punjab Bar Council members Chaudhry Abdus Salam, Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Khaksar, Chengaiz Ahmad Khan Kakar and Muhammad Javed Awan was also formed to persuade the Faisalabad lawyers at higher level. The meeting also decided that the DBA members would not attend the local courts from November 19 to 24 to express their solidarity with their demand for establishment of the LHC Bench. It was decided that if any lawyer violated the DBA decision his membership would be cancelled and the Punjab Bar Council would be moved for the cancellation of his licence. The meeting, however, allowed the litigants to file their cases in local courts through their clerks in case of emergency. The meeting decided that the Lawyers on strike would not lock the internal or external gate of any local court henceforth. The DBA members meeting was in progress when MPA and Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Malik Umer Farooq came and supported the demand of the lawyers.

Malik said their demand would be put before the Cabinet meeting and be moved in the Punjab Assembly. He said if positive result did not emerge, he would also join the lawyers’ protest. The meeting decided a delegation of the DBA members would very shortly meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to apprise him his firm commitment for the establishment of a LHC Bench at Faisalabad.

GUJRANWALA: Lawyers Saturday continued their strike on the fourth day and locked the main gates of the sessions court and judges rooms against non-establishment the LHC Bench in Gujranwala. According to the lawyers, the establishment of LHC Bench would ensure speedy and cheap justice to millions of litigants of the division. The strike affected litigants who came from far-flung areas.