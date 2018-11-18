Petrol ban for bikers without helmets relaxed till Dec 1

Rawalpindi: The local authorities in Rawalpindi has given 13 days relaxation to motorcyclists to get petrol from petrol pumps without helmet till December 1, 2018. But, strict action will be taken against petrol pumps giving fuel to motorcyclists without helmet from December 1, 2018.

According to new notification number 6354 and office letter number 805/GHC of city district government, Rawalpindi issued on Saturday that petrol ban will be effective from December 1, 2018. The local management, Rawalpindi a day back at Friday night issued a notification for stopping petrol sale to motorcyclists without helmet.

But, public showed strong reaction on this sudden decision of city district government, Rawalpindi and appealed to relax them for some days. Several petrol pumps stopped supply for motorcyclists on Saturday.

The city district government, Rawalpindi has considered public appeal and given relaxation for public for 13 days till December 1, 2018.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir has issued directions to all petrol pumps not to supply petrol to motorcyclists without helmet from December 1, 2018. The local management has issued new notification of this direction to all petrol pumps here on Saturday.

“I have directed all petrol pumps to start supply of petrol to all public,” he said. He said that petrol will not be supplied to motorcyclists without helmet from December 1, 2018. If petrol pumps violated this order, we will take strict action against them from December 1, 2018, deputy commissioner warned.

The traffic wardens have also allowed motorcyclists to continue travelling on Mall Road without helmet.

The local management and traffic officials have also established stalls of helmet where motorcyclists could buy all kinds of helmets on cheaper prices than open market shops. The local management has established helmet stalls here at Kutchery Chowk, Mareer Hassan and Jhelum Road. The stalls of local management are selling a low quality helmet at Rs500 against Rs700 in open market shops while fine quality helmet at Rs800 against Rs1500 in open market shops.

The city traffic police challaned over 100,000 bikers for not using helmet during the ongoing year 2018. The traffic police has impounded 5,342 bikes on the same account and vowed to ensure implementation of the law to secure lives of the riders.