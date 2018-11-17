JUI-S demands arrest of Sami’s killers

NOWSHERA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) activists on Friday took out a protest rally in Akora Khattak against the killing of party chief Maulana Samiul Haq.

Led by JUI-S acting chief Maulana Hamidul Haq, Maulana Anwarul Haq, Maulana Syed Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Maulana Irfanul Haq Haqqani and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans demanding the arrest of Maulana Samiul Haq’s killers.

They marched through various areas and gathered at the Grand Trunk Road in Akora Khattak.

They said enemies of Pakistan and Islam needed not be pleased as Maulana Samiul Haq’s mission and vision to be completed. The protesters said that Shaheed Maulana Samiul Haq sacrificed his life for the Difa-e-Pakistan and Defa-e-Khatm-e-Nubuwwat but never comprised his stance.

“Maulana Samiul Haq was killed under a conspiracy,” Maulana Hamidul Haq said.

The speakers said Maulana Sami’s priority was the implementation of Shariah and restoration of peace in the region. “We are striving for implementation of Shariah in the country and not for gaining power,” said one of the speakers.

“Establishing factories would not maintain peace in the country but implementing Islamic laws would resolve issues being faced by the people,” Maulana Yousaf Shah pointed out.