India gets Olympic warning after Kosovo boxer denied visa

NEW DELHI: The Olympic Council of Asia has warned India it could miss out on hosting major Games after a boxer from Kosovo was denied a visa to compete in the women’s world championships in New Delhi.

India, which does not recognise Kosovo, has expressed a strong interest in hosting the 2032 Olympics and 2030 Asian Games.Donjeta Sadiku and her two coaches were denied the Indian visa.

In a letter to India’s sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and IOA president Narinder Batra, OCA chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said the incident could have far-reaching effects.

“The incident has seriously cast a doubt on the eligibility of India in hosting major international sporting events and other major games, like the Olympics, Asian Games etc, in India,” OCA president wrote in his letter seen by AFP.