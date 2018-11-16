Student Talent Expo concludes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The two-day “Third students’ Talent Expo” concluded at the Nishtar Hall on Thursday.
The event was organised by Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba (IJT). A number of students and teachers of various schools and colleges attended the programme.
The expo had different competitions and sessions. These included talent fiesta, Neelam Ghar, national heroes session, painting competition, debates, story writing, quiz competitions, cultural exhibition, educational expo and food court.
