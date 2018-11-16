Wahab advises governor to tweet in Urdu instead of incorrect English

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has advised Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to write in Urdu on Twitter instead of tweeting in incorrect English.

Talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly on Thursday, the information adviser said that posting tweets in the national language was a better option for the governor than using incorrect English on the micro-blogging website.

“In case the governor could not himself write in English, he should better avail our services or of anyone else so that there should not be embarrassment on social media. Posting on Twitter in Sindhi or Urdu languages is a better option than doing the same in wrong English,” he said.

Wahab censured ministers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government for being oblivious of the issues of governance as they could not even distinguish between Pemra (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) and Nepra (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) and also did not know the meaning of MoU (memorandum of understanding).

The information adviser suggested to the prime minister that he initiate a crash course of governance to train his ministers. “I’m ready to give tuition in case the prime minister initiates a crash programme for the training of his ministers,” Wahab said.

According to the information adviser, the PTI government did not have any agenda for governance. The federal government and its ministers should become serious about governing the country, he said.

Taking a jab at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Wahab said it had earlier been claimed that Khan, after becoming the prime minister, would immediately bring Rs200 billion to the country but to date he failed to even bring Rs2 billion to Pakistan.

In a separate statement, Wahab said the governor had interfered in the administrative affairs of the Sindh government by taking notice of matters related to the drought in Thar. The Sindh governor has been encroaching upon the domain of provincial government while taking such notices, the adviser said, adding that the federal government, instead of just taking cognisance of the matter, should initiate practical steps to mitigate the situation in Thar.