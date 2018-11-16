Women policy framework discussed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) on Thursday held a stocktaking consultation with officials of key government departments to track the progress on Women Empowerment Policy Framework implementation.

Representatives of Health Department, Labour Department, Law, Planning and Development Department, Police Department and others participated in the consultation held at a local hotel here.

The KP government in April 2015 approved a Women Empowerment Policy Framework, which was formulated with the technical assistance of the KP Commission on the Status of Women. The policy was subsequently supported with an action plan.

KPCSW Chairperson Neelam Toru said that the commission is making efforts for passage of important women related bills including Acid and Burn Crimes Bill and Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill from the KP Assembly.