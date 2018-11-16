Hospital fined for swapping medical reports

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has imposed a fine of Rs0.5 million on a private hospital for swapping medical reports, leading to wrong management of a patient.

According to details, complainant Mumtaz Ali, suffering from a liver ailment, had submitted an application with the PHC asserting that he had got his CT Scan and X-ray reports from Shifa Hospital in Faisalabad.

On the basis of the results of these reports, his doctor started his treatment and advised liver transplant. “However, when more tests were carried out, results of the hospital appeared to be dubious, and of another patient,” he alleged. The inquiry and experts’ opinion of the PHC found the allegations to be true.