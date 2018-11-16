IGP for improved police performance

LAHORE: All field officers should come forward to eliminate the crime in their respective districts as their performance is being linked up with the arrest of POs, court absconders and the recovery of illegal Kalashnikovs, besides, action against unregistered and unauthorised motorcycles. This is the only way-forward for the police officers for maintaining law and order across the province.

Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi said this while addressing the RPO conference held at Central Police Office, Lahore on Thursday. All RPOs and DPOs attended the meeting through video link whereas, Punjab Establishment Additional IGP Ejaz Hussain Shah, Additional IGP Operations Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IGP Welfare and Finance Rao Sardar, Additional IGP Training Tariq Masood Yasin, Additional IGP Investigation Abubakar Khuda Bakhsh, Sargodha RPO Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Faisal Ali Rana, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, AIG Development Ahsan Younas, AIG Logistics Rai Babar Saeed, AIG Finance Ghazi Salahud-Din, AIG Operations Awais Malik, AIG Admin & Security Asad Sarfarz and other senior officers were present.

The conference decided that in case of any law and order, the anti-riot force will be authorised to operate as per given SOPs by using the concerned equipments as per evolved strategy. All subversive and anti-state elements will be dealt strictly if they tried to take law in their hands, decided the conference.

Qira’at, Naat contest: The Qira’at and Naat Society of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Thursday organised All Pakistan Qira’at and Naat contests. Students from different institutions all over the Pakistan participated. Punjab University’s team won the competition.