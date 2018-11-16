Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MR
Monitoring Report
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

Rs360m transferred from Dar’s bank account to Punjab govt

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
November 16, 2018

Share

LAHORE: As many as Rs360 million were transferred from the bank accounts of former finance minister Ishaq Dar to the Punjab government on court orders, the Geo News reported.

In October, an accountability court had ordered the auction of the assets of Ishaq Dar and confiscated his bank accounts in Pakistan on a plea by the NAB. The NAB had filed the petition after Dar went to London for medical treatment and remained absconding from the trial of corruption cases against him in the accountability court.

According to reports, Rs360 million was deposited in over a dozen accounts linked to former finance minister. The funds will be released to Dar if he is able to prove his innocence in the court. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court was informed that a questionnaire from the UK’s Home Office pertaining to Dar's return to Pakistan was forwarded to the NAB. The apex court ordered the NAB to respond to the questionnaire in one month and submit a report.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Top Story