Rs360m transferred from Dar’s bank account to Punjab govt

LAHORE: As many as Rs360 million were transferred from the bank accounts of former finance minister Ishaq Dar to the Punjab government on court orders, the Geo News reported.

In October, an accountability court had ordered the auction of the assets of Ishaq Dar and confiscated his bank accounts in Pakistan on a plea by the NAB. The NAB had filed the petition after Dar went to London for medical treatment and remained absconding from the trial of corruption cases against him in the accountability court.

According to reports, Rs360 million was deposited in over a dozen accounts linked to former finance minister. The funds will be released to Dar if he is able to prove his innocence in the court. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court was informed that a questionnaire from the UK’s Home Office pertaining to Dar's return to Pakistan was forwarded to the NAB. The apex court ordered the NAB to respond to the questionnaire in one month and submit a report.