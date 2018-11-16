Fri Nov 16, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
November 16, 2018
Zardari says ‘knows who’s helping PTI govt’

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said “he knows who is helping the incumbent government”.

He made these remarks during an interaction with the media in Badin. The former president said only the “real representatives” [of the masses] could run the country. He said soon the powers that be would realise that those created by them could not run the show.

Taking jibe at Imran Khan, the veteran politician said one could become a great cricketer through passion but not a great leader. “Whenever PPP will come to power [again], it will prove to be a better government than Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s,” claimed Zardari.

