Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

FPCCI elections on December 28

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

Share

KARACHI: The Businessmen Panel (BMP) for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has nominated Balochistan’s former caretaker chief minister Alauddin Marri as a presidential candidate for the upcoming polls.

The FPCCI elections are to be held on December 28, 2018 in Karachi, a statement said on Thursday. BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar made the announcement in a business gathering at a local hotel.

He said the nomination was made so that the grievances of the business community in Balochistan might be well taken care of after the elections.

He lamented the lack of role the FPCCI played in projecting Pakistan’s potential at international trade, investment, and economic events. “All over the world, the responsibility of economic diplomacy and development has largely been shifted from governments to private sector institutions,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Business