FPCCI elections on December 28

KARACHI: The Businessmen Panel (BMP) for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has nominated Balochistan’s former caretaker chief minister Alauddin Marri as a presidential candidate for the upcoming polls.

The FPCCI elections are to be held on December 28, 2018 in Karachi, a statement said on Thursday. BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar made the announcement in a business gathering at a local hotel.

He said the nomination was made so that the grievances of the business community in Balochistan might be well taken care of after the elections.

He lamented the lack of role the FPCCI played in projecting Pakistan’s potential at international trade, investment, and economic events. “All over the world, the responsibility of economic diplomacy and development has largely been shifted from governments to private sector institutions,” he added.