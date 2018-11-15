ASPS VISIT DIG OFFICE

ASPS VISIT DIG OFFICE: A delegation of 27 ASPs has visited DIG Operations office where DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir and SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze welcomed them. SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze gave briefing of Police working of facilitation centres and OPS Room. DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that posted officials at OPS Room monitor all working of police stations through electronics screens. —