Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Mehfil-e-Milad held at Governor’s House

Lahore

LAHORE: Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of governor Punjab, on Wednesday conducted a Mehfil-e-Milad at Governor House, Lahore. According to a press release, women, including political personalities attended the Mehfil-e-Milad. The participants prayed for prosperity of Pakistan. Visually-impaired women, including famous Naat Khwan attended the Mehfil. Begum Fazeel Asghar, wife of Secretary Labour Sara Aslam, Member National Assembly Nausheen Hamid and Dr Seemi Bukhari attended the Mehfil.

