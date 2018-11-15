Mehfil-e-Milad held at Governor’s House

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of governor Punjab, on Wednesday conducted a Mehfil-e-Milad at Governor House, Lahore. According to a press release, women, including political personalities attended the Mehfil-e-Milad. The participants prayed for prosperity of Pakistan. Visually-impaired women, including famous Naat Khwan attended the Mehfil. Begum Fazeel Asghar, wife of Secretary Labour Sara Aslam, Member National Assembly Nausheen Hamid and Dr Seemi Bukhari attended the Mehfil.
