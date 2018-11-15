Woman, two daughters killed over property

LAHORE: A man killed his step-mother-in-law and her two teenage daughters and left her third daughter critically injured over a property dispute at Chan Shah Graveyard of Shad Bagh police limits here on Wednesday morning.

The victims have been identified as Naila, 40, wife of late Malik Billu, of Rajpoot Park Shad Bagh, and her two daughters Robina, 16, Sadia, 14. The injured has been identified as Anam, 18.

According to the initial investigations, Malik Billu, who had contested for NA-124 seat on PPP ticket in general elections, had contracted six marriages and had 17 children from six wives. One month back, Malik Billu was killed allegedly by his two wives in Sheikhupura over a property dispute and the killers were sent to jail. Police said Billu had transferred all his property to his victim daughters over which a dispute occurred which claimed his life.

On the day of the incident, Billu’s son-in-law Sajawal and his accomplice Haider reached the house of the victims and took them hostage at a gunpoint and forced them to move towards the grave of Malik Billu. As they reached there, the accused opened indiscriminate firing with a pump action. As a result, three victims died on the spot while forth received injuries.

They fled the scene by resorting to firing in the air. The terrific incident created panic in area. On hearing bullet shots, locals gathered there and informed the police. Police investigators said they got information about the triple murder in Chan Shah Graveyard Bombay Jhuggian.

As they reached the crime scene they found three victims in a pool of blood while the injured victim was shifted to hospital. Police and forensic experts collected evidences and recorded statements of eyewitnesses. Police started conducting raids to arrest the killers but to no avail so far.

CM takes notice: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for investigating into the murder of a woman and her two daughters in Shad Bagh area and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore. He directed for arresting the killers at the earliest and providing justice to the victims’ family.

