Rizwan Sr to lead Pakistan at World Cup

KARACHI: Rizwan Senior will lead Pakistan at the World Cup 2018, which is scheduled to begin in Bhubaneswar, India, on November 28.

The chairman national selection committee Islahuddin announced the 18-member squad for the event on Wednesday. Ammad Shakeel Butt would be the vice captain, the selection committee announced after two-day trials at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

The selection committee included Ayaz Mehmood, Qasim Khan, and Musaddiq. Islah told ‘The News’ from Lahore that the best available players were selected for the World Cup. He said only one change was made to the squad that reached the final of the Asian Champions Trophy recently, with left half Rashid Mehmood coming in.

Islah said that Rashid was an experienced player and had proved his form and fitness during the trials. He said that he observed that the morale of the players was high as their financial problems had been resolved. He said the team was capable of challenging any team. “But they will have to be very cautious to control their old habit of missing of goal scoring chances because World Cup is the biggest event and there will be no room of any laziness,” he added.

Islah said the team management must make its best efforts during the remaining days of the Green-shirts training camp in Lahore, overcome the weaknesses identified in Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy.

The newly-appointed head coach Olympian Tauqir Dar, when contacted, expressed his satisfaction on the selection and vowed that the team would perform well in the event. He was also satisfied with the inclusion of Rashid. “Our focus will be on the drills of PC specialists. Moves of the forwards will be further strengthened keeping in mind the strength of rival teams.

“We are also working hard to improve the performance of goalkeepers and defenders. We want them to form an impenetrable defence,” Dar said. He said that Pakistan would play two practice matches before the World Cup, one against France and the other against Ireland.

The team is expected to depart for India on November 21 or 22. Pakistan squad: Imran Butt (goalkeeper), Mazhar Abbas (goalkeeper), Irfan Sr, Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Tauseeq Arshad, Tasawwar Abbas, Rashid Mahmood, Ajaz Ahmed, Ammad Shakeel Butt (vice captain), Irfan Jr, Rizwan Sr (captain), Ali Shan, Faisal Qadir, Abubakr Mahmood, Umar Bhutta, Atiq Arshad and Mohammad Zubair.

Manager: Hassan Sardar; Head Coach: Tauqir Dar; Coaches: Rehan Butt, Danish Kaleem; Video Analyst: Nadeem Lodhi; Physiotherapist: Waqas Mehmood.