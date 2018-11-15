SC didn’t make remarks against federal govt: CJP

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Jang media group, its editors, printers and publishers on gross misreporting of court proceedings.

The chief justice, while taking sou motu notice of the misquoting of Jang Group with headline ‘Govt lacks capability, planning’, directed them to appear before the bench on November 15 to explain as to why action under the relevant law should not be taken against them.

In a press statement issued here the top judge said: “We are surprised as the court never made such observations about the Federal Government, in fact some observations were made against the Capital Development Authority (CDA).”

It is pertinent to mention here that almost all the TV channels reported that the honourable court made remarks against the government and the next day (Wednesday) a large number of newspapers reported the same news item that was reported in the newspapers of Jang Group.