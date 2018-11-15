‘Murderer’ among 14 arrested

Paramilitary Soldiers on Wednesday claimed to have arrest 14 suspects, including two criminals who were involved in the murder of a police officer, during their raids in the city.

Sindh Rangers personnel carried out an intelligence-based raid in Labour Colony and arrested Mohammad Yaseen and Imran Butt. The accused were said to be involved in the murder of a policeman, various street crime cases and robberies.

Mujahid Hussain, a police constable (PC), was killed by armed men at his house in Landhi on April 12, 2018. During the investigation, the suspects admitted murdering Hussain. They were committing robbery when the policeman attempted to overpower them upon which they snatched his official pistol and killed him, and fled the scene along with looted cash Rs35,000 and the pistol. The soldier recovered a 9mm pistol, the pistol used in the killing, which had been sent to the forensic division for examination. A 30-bore pistol was also seized and looted items were recovered from the suspects’ possession.

Twelve suspects were arrested in Mauripur, Docks, Sohrab Goth, Baldia Colony and Madina Colony. They were later identified as Shahwaiz, Rashid Hussain, Mohammad Ali, Abdul Razzaq, Bilal alias Faisal alias Baloch, Umer Farooq, Mohammad Moosa, Rehmanullah, Sikandar, Danish, Shafaqat and Shabbir Hussain. They were involved in robberies and drug peddling cases.