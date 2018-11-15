Hutchison Ports Pakistan honoured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan was presented the Container Terminal of the Year (South Asia) Award at the inaugural Transport and Logistics Middle East Excellence Awards 2018, a statement said on Wednesday.
The country’s first deepwater container terminal was the only Pakistani company to be recognised at the ceremony, which was held in Dubai recently, it added.
Organised by the news publication Transport and Logistics Middle East, the awards recognise and celebrate operational and technical excellence among the leaders in the transport and logistics industries in the Middle East and South Asian region.
