Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Rupee ends flat

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

The rupee remained steady against the dollar in a dull trade on Wednesday due to slowdown in dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 133.98 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous closing rate. In the open market, the currency weakened 40 paisas to close at 134.70 against the greenback. “The rupee lost its value to the US currency in the kerb market on the back of increased demand for currency from people,” a currency dealer said.

