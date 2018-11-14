Arrest of senior journalist: PPP supports protesting Karachi journalists

KARACHI: Expressing grave concern over the attack on the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and arrest of senior journalist Nasarullah Chaudhry on fabricated charges, Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nafisa Shah on Tuesday said the PPP would raise this issue in parliament and support journalists in their struggle for democratic rights and freedom of expression.

“I have come to the Karachi Press Club on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who believes in freedom of expression and stands with the Pakistani press and media. Last week he had himself attended a protest on the issue of wages and retrenchments of journalists," Nafisa Shah said while speaking at a camp of journalists to mark their protest against the attack on the KPC and arrest of senior journalist Nasarullah Chaudhry.

People from different walks of life, including political workers, human rights activists, labourers and common people, are visiting the protest camp established by the Karachi Press Club (KPC) members.