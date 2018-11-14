Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
Advertisement

MPA’s brother among 26 booked for stealing sand

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

Share

SIALKOT: Head Marala police Tuesday booked 26 persons, including a brother of an MPA, on charges of stealing sand and damaging part of a canal. On the report of Canal Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Qasim, the police registered two cases against the MPA’s brother and 25 others on charges of carrying sand from the Upper Chenab Canal illegally, damaging a path along the canal and breaking security barrier in Bahadurpur. The accused are identified MPA’s brother M Munir Iqbal, Asif, Abdul Jabbar, Naseer, Waseem, Qasim, Aoun Abbas, Arif, Ali and others. The police have seized a crane, bulldozers and a number of tractor trolleys from the spot.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan