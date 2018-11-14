MPA’s brother among 26 booked for stealing sand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Head Marala police Tuesday booked 26 persons, including a brother of an MPA, on charges of stealing sand and damaging part of a canal. On the report of Canal Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Qasim, the police registered two cases against the MPA’s brother and 25 others on charges of carrying sand from the Upper Chenab Canal illegally, damaging a path along the canal and breaking security barrier in Bahadurpur. The accused are identified MPA’s brother M Munir Iqbal, Asif, Abdul Jabbar, Naseer, Waseem, Qasim, Aoun Abbas, Arif, Ali and others. The police have seized a crane, bulldozers and a number of tractor trolleys from the spot.
