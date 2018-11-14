Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
Advertisement

NUST convocation

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

Share

Islamabad : NUST School of Social Sciences (S3H) 2018 students were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Economics, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Clinical Psychology and Development Studies at its undergraduate and postgraduate convocation held at the university’s main campus here on Tuesday.

The graceful graduation ceremony was attended by Tariq Sayeed Saigol, CEO of Pakistani conglomerate, Lieutenant General (r) Naweed Zaman HI(M), Pro Rector (Acad), Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan, Principal & Dean School of Social Sciences and Humanities, faculty members, parents of graduating students, media community, and civil society members.

Speaking to the cheering graduates as a chief guest, Tariq Sayeed Saigol, said it is a moment of celebration and triumph for NUST, teachers, graduates and parents who performed at optimum and achieved the great success today.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Islamabad