NUST convocation

Islamabad : NUST School of Social Sciences (S3H) 2018 students were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Economics, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Clinical Psychology and Development Studies at its undergraduate and postgraduate convocation held at the university’s main campus here on Tuesday.

The graceful graduation ceremony was attended by Tariq Sayeed Saigol, CEO of Pakistani conglomerate, Lieutenant General (r) Naweed Zaman HI(M), Pro Rector (Acad), Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan, Principal & Dean School of Social Sciences and Humanities, faculty members, parents of graduating students, media community, and civil society members.

Speaking to the cheering graduates as a chief guest, Tariq Sayeed Saigol, said it is a moment of celebration and triumph for NUST, teachers, graduates and parents who performed at optimum and achieved the great success today.