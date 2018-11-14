Health info dashboard launched

LAHORE: Punjab Minister Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has inaugurated a dashboard depicting all health initiatives.

The minister while appreciating efforts of PITB and a private firm said that she was glad to see all key parameters and their resulting analysis on a single click. The Health Information Dashboard will also provide the minister’s office with feedback for further improvement. “The prime focus is on complaint management system, hospital information management system, biometric attendance system (primary & secondary) and medicine inventory” the minister said. She was told that the dashboard was like one-stop shop to review any public healthcare facility based on key indicators.

Pneumonia Day: Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) observed Pneumonia Day here on Tuesday. According to a press release, Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, a leading public health expert and director of the institute, highlighted the risk factors and preventive measures so children could be saved from this deadly disease.

Dr Rubeena argued that pneumonia was one of the leading causes of deaths in children under five years old despite being easily preventable and treatable. Meanwhile, the PU Examinations Department has issued date-sheets of BCom Part-I and Part-II second annual examinations 2018. The details are available at PU websitewww.pu.edu.pk.

The PU has also issued notification regarding award of PhD degree to Muhammad Azam s/o Muhammad Fazal in the subject of Solid State Physics after approval of his thesis entitled “Experimental & Theoretical Investigations of Fe and A1 Based Spinels”.

LDA land record: Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan has said 69 thousand plots out of the one hundred thousand property files of LDA had been scanned and the task of their data entry has been completed.

Complete record of four housing schemes namely Jubilee Town, Avenue One, Mustafa Town and Gulbarga had been computerised and various applications with regards to plots situated in these schemes were being processed online, however computerisation of land record of Johar Town and Sabazazar was underway.

Transfers: The Punjab government notified transfer and posting of officers. MTO (II) Adnan Rashid was directed to report to S&GAD as OSD and Haider Ali private secretary to Additional secretary Transport wing was given look-after charge of the MTO (II) office for three months. Assistant Commissioner Sahiwal Yasser Farid was transferred and posted as AC Bahawalnagar.

PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday sealed 53 more quackery outlets. PHC teams carried out action in 10 cities, including Lahore, and visited 264 treatment centres.