NBP to enhance cooperation with PRCS to extend community services across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of National Bank of Pakistan led by Mr. Tariq Jamali, President of NBP visited Pakistan Red Crescent Society National Headquarters here on Friday.

The NBP delegation was received by PRCS Officers and was welcomed by Chairman PRCS Dr Saeed Elahi in his office. The delegation was briefed about the PRCS ongoing humanitarian projects and initiatives in the Committee Room. PRCS Vice Chairman Mr. Naguib Ullah Malik, Treasurer & Member Managing Board Mr. Mumtaz Haider Rizvi, Member Managing Board Brigadier (R) Abdul Hadi, Acting Secretary General Mr. Khalid Bin Majeed and PRCS officers were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion Dr Saeed Elahi said that NBP has shown keen interest to support PRCS humanitarian initiatives which is highly praiseworthy. He said that he looks forward to further strengthen and enhance the cooperation between the two prestigious organizations in future.Mr. Tariq Jamali applauded the humanitarian initiatives and activities of PRCS. He said NBP will enhance its cooperation with PRCS to extend community services across Pakistan.***