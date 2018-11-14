Al-Azizia, Flagship references: AC to write SC for another extension against Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday decided to write a letter to Supreme Court (SC) to seek another extension in the deadline to conclude reference against Sharif Family.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik conducted hearing of Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references against former premier Nawaz Sharif. During the hearing Accountability Court judge said, “We have to write a letter to the Supreme Court regarding an extension in the deadline of the trial. We will send Nawaz’ record along with the letter.”

Judge Arshad Malik said that SC will be apprised regarding the progress on the case along with the letter. Nawaz’ counsel Khawaja Haris during the hearing argued over the matter of the former PM recording his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Accountability Court judge said, “Let's record Mian Sb’s statement today (Tuesday).” To this Khawaja Haris said, “We should start recording Nawaz’ statement from Wednesday.” He said the questions are complex but don’t have reservations to that. “For the statement we have to review the entire record and time should be given to us,” he added.

Accountability court judge accepted Khawaja Haris’ request for the recording of statement today (Wednesday). Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.