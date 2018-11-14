Illegal allotment of land: Pindi NAB arrests CDA ex-director

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi has arrested ex-deputy director Land Survey Division of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Munir Jeelani for alleged misuse of authority in a land allotment case.

Jeelani faces the charge of illegally handing over possession of 4.5 acres of land situated at a prime location in the Diplomatic Enclave without following due process. The land is worth billions of rupees.

The bureau has already arrested three accused namely ex-director Urban Planning, CDA Ghulam Sarwar Sandhu and ex-member planning Nusratullah. Sandhu was recently demoted from the post of DG to deputy director. He wrongfully presented facts in his summary favouring his front man Muhammad Hussain (the contractor) for developing multiple facilities for visa seekers and running shuttle services.

The said piece of land was awarded to the contractor in 2008 at throwaway price of Rs2 per sq yard per annum as rent of land to CDA without inviting tenders. The contractor operated this facility till 2015 and illegally charged Rs500 from passengers for transportation to the Diplomatic Enclave. The Islamabad High Court took notice of the matter and termed the award of illegal and a glaring example of favoritism.