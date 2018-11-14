MQM money laundering case: FIA grills two ministers for one hour

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday was questioned for over an hour by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a money laundering case.

Sources said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader appeared before an FIA team, and was accompanied by party chief and IT Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Naseem is accused of transferring Rs268,000 in an account of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation, the charity wing of MQM. Various members of the party are accused of carrying out money laundering using the charity’s accounts.

The investigative agency’s counter-terrorism wing on Sunday had sent out notices to 726 people working at different positions within the party, instructing them to get in touch with its Islamabad head-office, sources said.

The party members are accused of depositing large sums of money — over Rs1 billion — in KKF accounts. A case against the MQM founder and KKF was registered in Oct 2017 on accusations of money laundering but was later transferred to the FIA.