Fakhar reaches career-best 11th ranking in ODIs

KARACHI: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman’s scores of one, 88 and 65 against New Zealand in the UAE have lifted him six places to the 11th spot in ICC Rankings for ODI Batsmen — his career best position.

Shadab Khan vaulted 16 places to the 24th position — his career best ranking — with six wickets in the series, including four for 38 in the second match. Shaheen Afridi, who took nine wickets in the series and won the player of the series award, rocketed 66 places to sit in the 118th position.

Trent Boult made a dream start to his season when he took a hat-trick in only his second over. However, he managed to add just one more wicket and consequently finished in the seventh position after starting in the fourth.

New Zealand’s Ross Taylor leapfrogged Joe Root, Babar Azam and David Warner to the third position — his career-best position — with scores of 80 and 86 not out. He had started the series in the sixth position. The 34-year-old middle-order batsman has scored 7,433 runs in 207 ODIs.