Task Force gives final shape to draft: Mani

ISLAMABAD: The Task Force on Sports has finalised its recommendations for the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s consumption following important meeting held here on Monday.

Ehsan Mani, the head of the Task Force, told ‘The News’ that he had more or less finalised the recommendations. “Yes, we held an important meeting in Islamabad today where we have finalised our recommendations for its further submission to the prime minister.”

He said that the proposed draft had almost been given final touches. “We have finalised all the paper work during the meeting. We are now in process of writing the final paper that would be submitted with the prime minister soon.”

Mani, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said that the paper would be submitted with prime minister before engaging stakeholders in consultation. “Depending on the availability of the prime minister, the draft would be submitted for his consumption. After getting the guidance from PM, the draft would then be circulated amongst the stakeholders for their input and opinion.”

He said that different options were under considerations to seek the stakeholders’ opinion.Mani said that the promotion of sports was a lengthy process. “There is not a one pillar attached to sports promotion or to streamline sports in the country.

“In fact it is a lengthy process that would be built on more than one pillar. So we have been looking on every aspect,” he said.Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Jamil Ahmad when approached also confirmed that the proposed draft has almost been given final shape.

‘The News’ has learnt that the Task Force that also includes Ali Raza (legal advisor) would not hold any further meeting till the time the proposed draft gets prime minister’s approval or observations.

“It is one of the important tasks for IPC to streamline the sports system in the country. We have been meeting regularly in recent past and discussed different aspects accordingly. However, the proposed draft is now got almost final shape and would now be forwarded to the prime minister,” he said.

The Task Force on Sports also contemplating on making structural changes in PCB and chances are that the board may witness major shake up on all fronts in days to come.“Structural changes in the PCB would be considered and approved by the highest authorities soon. The matter is already under discussion in meetings and in due course would get the required clearance from the top,” a ministry official said.