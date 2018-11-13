Engro chief ties innovation to growth

KARACHI: It is imperative for the youth to have an enterprising outlook so that they could transform the country into an innovation-driven and technologised economy, building a strong base for sustainable growth, a corporate leader said on Sunday.

“It is my earnest hope that the Pakistani youth, which comprises the nation’s future, develops an entrepreneurial spirit in every aspect of life,” Ghias Khan, President & CEO Engro Corporation, said speaking on the second of Nest I/O’s 021 Disrupt Conference held on November 10-11, 2018.

“Own a business in Pakistan, but also own the roads, own the public spaces, own your behavior, own your efforts, own it all and you’ll never want to make half-baked attempts at anything, and you will take the country forward.”

Khan said being an entrepreneur was about taking ownership, which meant risks – but the sense of pride connected with having something you truly own was unmatchable.