‘Research institutes’ play crucial role’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and various other institutes established in 50s played a proactive role for the development of the country, but their role squeezed with the passage of time and posed economic challenges for the country.

Talking to PCSIR Chairman Dr Shahzad Alam, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder said that the role of research institutions is crucial for creating a vibrant economy; therefore, they should work vigorously for Pakistan’s development.

He expressed the optimism that the PCSIR chairman will exploit his rich experience for a mega positive change in this institution. The LCCI is ready to support PCSIR in this regard he said, adding that projects of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research should be commercialised.