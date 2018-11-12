Leicester pay tribute to Vichai, Foyth fires Spurs

LONDON: Leicester paid an emotional tribute to late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha before their goalless draw against Burnley, while Juan Foyth’s first goal for Tottenham earned a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Thai billionaire Vichai was among five people killed when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium on October 27.

Ahead of their first home game since the tragic accident, around 10,000 Leicester fans were joined by Foxes players including Harry Maguire and James Maddison on a march towards the King Power in remembrance of Vichai.

Under Vichai’s ownership, Leicester won the Premier League in 2016, having started the season as 5,000-1 outsiders.

On Friday, Leicester announced plans to erect a statue of Vichai at the stadium and the club honoured the charismatic owner with a poignant tribute video and a two-minute silence prior to kick-off.

Vichai’s son Aiyawatt laid a wreath and tears flowed around the King Power as fans held up scarves with the slogan “Forever in our hearts”.

There was also applause in the 60th minute to mark Vichai’s age when he died.

Leicester, who beat Cardiff 1-0 in their first game following Vichai’s death, had flown many of their squad to Thailand for part of the owner’s funeral.

Claude Puel’s side shrugged off any fatigue with a dominant display against Burnley, but they couldn’t find what would have been a fitting winner.

“It was difficult with a lot of emotion around the game. We were unlucky but I was proud of the players’ performance because they gave their best in this situation,” Puel said.

“It was a tough week to prepare this game without training sessions and a long journey to Bangkok.

“I hope we can continue this response to honour our chairman.”

At rain-lashed Selhurst Park, Foyth headed in from close range in the 66th minute to ensure the defender’s second league start for Tottenham went better than the first.

The 20-year-old Argentine had given away two penalties as Tottenham nearly threw away a three-goal lead in last weekend’s 3-2 win at Wolves.

Tottenham stay in fourth place, moving level on points with second-placed Chelsea and third-placed Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who lost Kieran Trippier and Erik Lamela to injuries at Selhurst, are also four points above fifth-placed Arsenal.

“I’m so pleased because the team fought well under difficult circumstances and got the three points,” Pochettino said.

“It’s fantastic for Foyth. He played so well. He needs to learn and keep improving but he is a very good prospect for us.”

Newcastle sealed a second successive league win for the first time in nine months, beating Bournemouth 2-1 at St James’ Park.

Salomon Rondon scored his first Premier League goal for Newcastle when the on-loan West Brom striker netted from close range in the seventh minute.

Rondon doubled Newcastle’s advantage five minutes before half-time, then Jefferson Lerma reduced the deficit with his first goal for Bournemouth in first half stoppage-time.

Southampton have gone eight league games without a win after Watford snatched a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.

Mark Hughes’ team, thrashed 6-1 by Manchester City last weekend, took the lead in the 20th minute when Manolo Gabbiadini struck for his first goal of the season.

It was Southampton’s first league goal in open play for 615 minutes.

Referee Simon Hooper was under fire when Southampton’s Charlie Austin had a second-half goal controversially ruled out for offside against Maya Yoshida, who was stood near the ball but did not touch it.

Watford’s Jose Holebas added to Southampton’s frustration with an 82nd-minute equaliser that took a big deflection off Southampton’s Cedric Soares.

“It’s ridiculous. We scored a perfectly good goal that was ruled out. The officials cost us two points,” Austin fumed.

“They said it was offside, that is a joke. People go on about VAR, if this is the best, most-watched league in the world then give them all the help they need.”

Sol Bamba’s last-gasp goal gave struggling Cardiff a 2-1 win over 10-man Brighton.

Huddersfield remain in the bottom three after West Ham salvaged a 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.