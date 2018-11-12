CIIE highly successful in boosting trade with Pakistan, says China

BEIJING: China said that the first China International Import Expo(CIIE)concluded on Saturday was highly successful in enhancing its trade with Pakistan and other countries.

According to CIIE's organizers, a total value of US$57.8 billion in intended deals were signed during the week-long expo, participated by thousands of businessmen and traders from across the globe.

Pakistani traders also inked a number of agreements with the participating countries to enhance their exports and build up their trading share in the Chinese market. This was possible due to the support and encouragement of the Chinese government,

The CIIE attracted 172 countries and regions, three international organizations, more than 3,600 enterprises as exhibitors, and over 400,000 buyers from home and abroad, said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the expo bureau.

The expo covered an exhibition area of 300,000 square meters. As of midday on November 10, the total number of people entering the exhibition center had surged 800,000. A total of 71 pavilions were set up in the national exhibition by 82 countries (including China) and three international organizations — the World Trade Organization, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and International Trade Center.

The pavilions of the 12 host countries and other participating countries all had distinctive styles highlighting their own characteristics, and made full use of technology to display their unique regional cultures and advantageous industries, covering trade in goods and services, industrial conditions, investment and tourism, as well as products with unique features.

The 1,500-square-meter China Pavilion, with an area of about 1,500 square meters, took the new development concept of "innovation, coordination, green, openness and sharing" as the main thread to display the achievements of China's reform and opening up and the new opportunities it has brought to the world.