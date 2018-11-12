NIH sets up disease surveillance and response units

Islamabad: National Institute of Health (NIH), Ministry of National Health Services has established a well-equipped Disease Surveillance and Response Units (DSRUs) in provinces for prevention and control of Dengue and Congo fevers.

The Units have been established in collaboration with Field Epidemiology & Laboratory Training Program (FELTP) in Directorate General of Health Services in provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Fata and Karachi.

Trained workforce along with FELTP trainees are available at all DSRUs to conduct outbreak investigations, respond diseases and collect surveillance data. Official sources while highlighting the steps on Sunday said NIH has strengthened collaboration mechanism and is providing technical support as and when requested by the provincial governments.

The NIH has also established "One Health Hub" and is closely working with Veterinary Department and Environmental Health Department to strengthen timely response to zoonotic and vector borne diseases.

The Institute has shared Integrated Vector Management (IVM) guidelines with all relevant stockholders while information, education and communication (IEC) material also developed on both diseases and disseminated to all province. It is establishing Provincial Public Health Reference Labs at all provinces which will help in diagnosis of these diseases at their provincial level.

Routinely conducting different trainings on: epidemiology of diseases, sample collection, handling, preservation and transportation, safe biosafety practices, vector control & management, infection prevention & control measures and clinical case management.

The NIH with consensus of provincial health departments and relevant stakeholders has drafted a National Action Plan for prevention & control of Dengue in the country and distributed to stakeholders for their inputs.

NIH has established first ever Vector Borne & Zoonotic lab where free of cost diagnostic and vector identification facilities are available. Based on decisions during training workshop, a booklet on Dengue case management has been published with support of WHO and is in process of distribution to physicians and hospitals.

Dengue National Action Plan has been prepared by NIH and the Ministry and shared with provinces. Short dengue case management, assessment & management tool have been shared with all provincial health departments. Provincial Governments are implementing measures for vector surveillance & control which needs to be enhanced during current high transmission season.

The sources said health professionals and authorities are regularly sensitized through Seasonal Awareness and Alert Letters (SAAL) and both diseases are posted as High Alert. Advisory regarding prevention and control of Congo virus has been issued to all concerned in August 2018. National Guidelines on Dengue and Congo virus are available at NIH website for ready reference.