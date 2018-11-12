Big decisions

This refers to the letter ‘Career counselling’ (November 9) by Prof K K Mushtaq. According to the writer, many students are unable to choose right career path for themselves. It is true that a majority of students in our country get admission in a degree of their parents’ choice. Since they have no interest in that particular line of study, they find it difficult to maintain their grades. It is indeed appalling that the education department has not considered introducing career counselling at the school and college levels.

Students do not have proper guidance of a professional advisor who can help a student choose a career in which he/she has interest. The relevant authorities should look into this matter and take steps to conduct career counselling sessions at education institutions and help students choose a career path.

Mahganj Habib

Kech