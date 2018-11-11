Debris everywhere after operation against encroachments

Rawalpindi : Although the demolition squads with big shovel, sledgehammer, trowel, excavators and other heavy machinery tore down the extended shades and platforms of shops as part of operation against encroachments in the city and cantonment areas, but nobody bothered to remove the debris left by the operations. Neither authorities’ concerned nor affected shopkeepers are trying to remove ‘debris’, which is creating traffic problems in many localities.

It is worth mentioning here that several building owners after demolishing their encroachments themselves so as to avoid action by civic authorities.

The most affected areas are Saddar Railway Road, Adiala Road, Jhanda Chichi, Defense Road, Tahli Morri, City Saddar Road, Asghar Mall Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Lalkurti, Chungi No.22, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan, Misriyal Road, Chur, Tehmasabad and several other localities where debris is spread on roads creating disturbance for traffic and even pedestrians. The Chief Officer (CO) Potohar Town Kamran Khan told ‘The News’ that it was necessary to remove all debris from road sides to free movement of traffic flow. It was the duty of shopkeepers to immediately remove debris from the sites otherwise they would be slapped with fine, he warned.

Rawalpindi Development Authority, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and Chaklala Cantonment Board, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and Potohar Town have torn down numerous encroachments in the markets and commercial and residential areas across the city.

Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) Secretary Rana Amanullah Khan said that they have formed a special team to remove debris from the sites. “We have received several complaints of public regarding to remove debris after the operation,” he said.

According to data collected from different departments, demolition squads of RCB took down nearly 800 illegal shades and illegally built cemented extensions of shops. The concerned department had earlier issued notices asking shopkeepers to remove encroachments on their own or strict action would be taken.

Similarly, demolition squads of Potohar Town have removed around 400 illegal shades of shops and plazas. The department also broken over 500 feet encroached pathways. The demolition squads of CCB has taken down nearly 400 illegal shades of shops while Rawalpindi Development Authority and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi have took down around 1000 illegal shades of shops in different localities.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza said that operation will continue till removal of all kinds of illegal constructions. The violators intentionally are not removing debris after operation, we will take strict action against them, he warned.

Our correspondent adds: No corrupt practices would be tolerated in any department of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and everything whatsoever be possible would be done to facilitate patients particularly the poor ones reaching the hospital.

The hospital administration would put all out efforts on checking malpractices in all departments including civil works and the available budget of the hospital would be spent rightly to accommodate more and more patients at the hospital. Dr. Tariq Masood Niazi who assumed charge of the seat of Medical Superintendent at BBH last week said this while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday. He added the patients visiting BBH would feel the difference within next few days. He added that he would like to develop a better system for real complaints and action on them. No negligence on the part of hospital staff would be tolerated no matter how much senior the negligent official is, he said.