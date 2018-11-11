BIEK announces arts group exam results

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced the results of the annual examinations 2018 of arts regular group.

According to Controller of Examinations Azeem Ahmed, female students secured all three top positions. Hibba Abuzar Raees of the Begum Amina Majeed Malik College for Women PECHS secured the first position by obtaining 908 marks out of 1,100.

The Sir Syed Government Girls College Karachi’s Aisha Abdul Rashid took the second place by securing 891 marks, while Kinza Ijaz of the DHA Degree College for Women Phase VIII secured the third position by obtaining 888 marks.

The board had enrolled 14,543 students, of whom 14,041 appeared and 4,126 passed the exams, with the percentage of passing students standing at 29. Thirteen students secured A-one grade, 160 A grade, 780 B grade, 1581 C grade and the rest of the candidates in the group passed their examinations with a D grade.