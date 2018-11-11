Dirty water

Residents of Jehnagir Road are facing a great deal of problem due to the supply of unclean water in the locality. The water has a bad odour which doesn’t go away even after multiple rounds of boiling. We cannot use water for even washing and cleaning purposes.

Why are the relevant authorities not doing anything to resolve the issue? People keep complaining about their problems, while the government remain indifferent. Is this the Naya Pakistan we were looking forward to? Access to clean water is one of the basic rights of every citizen. It is unfortunate that in a big city like Karachi, citizens are deprived of their basic rights.

Hajra Zaidi ( Karachi )