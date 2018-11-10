Two bikers die on raod

OKARA: Two motorcyclists were crushed to death by a truck on Friday. Nazim of village 25/1AL and his two friends were returning home on Shergarh-Habibabad Road when a truck hit and ran over them. Nazim died on the spot. His injured friends were rushed to the hospital where Rizwan also died. The third injured is under treatment. Police registered a case.

WOMAN AMONG THREE INJURED: A truck rammed into the roadside shops, injuring three persons on Friday. The truck faced brake failure near Depalpur Chowk. Despite the driver’s efforts, the truck rammed into the motorbike showrooms and ran over many new motorcycles. A woman and two other men sustained injuries. The driver escaped from the site. The B-Division Police had started investigation.

THREE VILLAGERS LOOTED: Three villagers were looted at village 39/3R on Thursday night. Ali and his two friends were returning home. When they reached near village 3/4L, a woman and her three accomplices, in a car, intercepted and snatched Rs320,000 from them and escaped. Later, a case was registered with the Sadr Okara police station.