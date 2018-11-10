NAB recovers Rs330m from ex-govt employee

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Friday arrested a former grade 16 government employee and recovered Rs 330 million hidden in his house. The NAB has not disclosed the name of the accused in a bid to get information on more accused. After recovery of such a large amount from the possession of a former grade 16 employee, the NAB chairman has authorised a direct inquiry into the matter related to the assets beyond means. The NAB, following secrete information, had raided his house located at EME Housing Society. The NAB team recovered Rs 330 million hidden in different parts of the house. The NAB seized Rs 100 million in Pakistani currency, prize bonds of Rs 170 million and currencies of different countries worth Rs 30 million. During the raid, NAB has also found traces of properties of the accused.