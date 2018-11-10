Modi to attend Maldives president’s inauguration in boost to ties

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of Maldives president-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as the neighbours look to reset ties following the exit of a pro-Chinese government. India, a traditional ally of the Maldives, was sidelined by the administration of President Abdulla Yameen who forged closer ties with Beijing. Modi will make his maiden visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago for the November 17 swearing-in of Solih who defeated Yameen in a September 23 election after a bitterly contested campaign. “The prime minister has accepted the invitation with pleasure in keeping up with the neighbourhood first policy,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters on Friday. “India looks forward to closely working with Maldives in further deepening our partnership,” he added.