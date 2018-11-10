Sat Nov 10, 2018
November 10, 2018
US weighs cuts to funding for ‘bad deal’ UN

November 10, 2018

UNITED NATIONS: The United States is seeking to reduce its funding for the UN, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said Friday, stressing that multilateralism had, at times, been a “bad deal” for Americans. By far the UN’s largest financial backer, the US provides for 20 percent of the operating budget, 25pc of the separate peacekeeping costs and contributes major funding to UN agencies. Haley told a Security Council on defending multilateralism that US taxpayers were questioning whether the financial contribution to the UN was worth it.

Comments

